Anhelina Kalinina passes Wimbledon round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 09:00 CEST

The Ukrainian player Anhelina Kalinina, number 125 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 3-6, 6-1 and 6-2 in one hour and fifty-one minutes to Anastasia gasanova, Russian tennis player, number 170 in the WTA. After this result, we will see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that the Ukrainian managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved 66% on the first serve, committed 4 double faults and took 59% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 72% first serve, made 8 double faults and managed to win 44% of her service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) previously has a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get into the official tournament against the rest of the rivals. To do this, they must achieve as many points as possible. In this specific stage 128 players face each other. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.