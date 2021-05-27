Anhelina Kalinina moves on to the next phase of Roland-Garros

05/27/2021

On at 4:45 PM CEST

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukrainian, number 139 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-4 and 6-1 in an hour and eighteen minutes to Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romanian tennis player, number 152 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Cristian managed to break the serve once, while Kalinina, meanwhile, managed it 5 times. In addition, in the first service the Ukrainian had a 76% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and achieved 65% of the service points, while her opponent obtained 63% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 46 % of service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is a preliminary qualification phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to get the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.