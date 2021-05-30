Anhelina Kalinina manages to qualify for the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Angelique Kerber

05/30/2021

Anhelina Kalinina, Ukrainian, number 139 of the WTA, won in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final in one hour and thirty-one minutes by 6-2 and 6-4 to the german tennis player Angelique kerber, number 27 of the WTA and seeded number 26. After this result, we will be able to continue seeing the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Ukrainian tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 6 times, in the first serve she was 72% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 54% of the service points. As for the German, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times and her effectiveness data is 62%, 4 double faults and 45% of points obtained on serve.

The Ukrainian player will face the winner of the match between the American in the 30th final Danielle collins and the china Xiyu Wang.

The tournament takes place in Paris from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.