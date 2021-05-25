Anhelina Kalinina beat Marina Melnikova in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/24/2021

On 05/25/2021 at 08:15 CEST

The ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, number 139 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 7-5 and 6-1 in one hour and twenty-nine minutes to the Russian tennis player Marina Melnikova, number 185 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to access Roland-Garros.

The Russian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, while the Ukrainian player, meanwhile, did it 7 times. Likewise, Kalinina had a 74% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 56% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 66%, she made 5 double faults and achieved 42% of points to serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face each other to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. In this specific stage a total of 128 players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.