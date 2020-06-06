In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, the singer Angy has not been able to say goodbye to her grandmother, however, she has said goodbye on Instagram.

It is always painful to lose a loved one, but in this time of pandemic it is even more painful because you cannot feel the embrace of your loved ones and, on many occasions, you cannot even say goodbye to your family member.

Angy has posted two photos with her ‘yaya’ on Instagram, two moments that will surely remain in her memory forever along with hundreds of others who have created together throughout their lives.

In the first photo, in black and white, Angy hugs her grandmother and she returns the hug by wrapping her arm around her, Angy’s face, with an infinite smile of fulfillment and love, says it all.

Angy taking a nap with her grandmother

In the second snapshot that the artist wanted to share with the world, an intimate, familiar and homemade scene appears … a nap. Angy is asleep on the sofa while her grandmother did the same in the armchair, with her legs stretched out and her cane well at hand.

The last moments I had with my grandmother … I’m late. There are practically no flights. We are in a state of alarm. And these things are sometimes more sudden than one thinks. ”” Data-reactid = “42”> Along with these tender family images, Angy has written: “The last moments I had with my grandmother … I’m late. There are practically no flights. We are in a state of alarm. And these things are sometimes more sudden than you think. “