Angus Wall prepares Eddie Murphy documentary

John Davis and John Fox produce this intimate look at Murphy’s return to the world of comedy.

Eddie murphy, SNL sensation turned movie star and considered by many to be the greatest comedian of all time, will star in a new documentary from the director Angus wall, which won a couple of Oscars for editing La red social (2010) and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011).

The film is being produced by John davis Y John fox, who spoke to Collider ahead of Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie, which finally drops anchor this week. The duo have made five films with Murphy – Doctor Dolittle, Dr. Dolittle 2, Daddy Day Care, Norbit and Dolemite Is My Name – and their latest collaboration, which they have been working on in one form or another for the past two years and middle, it will be titled The Last Stand.

What John and I are very excited about is that right now we are shooting a documentary about Eddie Murphy. We’re doing it with Angus Wall, Oscar-winning editor, great documentary maker. We have done five movies with Eddie and we love and adore him. I adore him. I love him as a person. I love him as a performer. We love and adore him, and we’re doing his last stand-up with him. It will be the last time I do stand-up. It’s going to be called The Last Stand. And we’ve been working on it for two and a half years.

The pandemic has delayed recording

Keep in mind that they have not shot two and a half years of material. We’ve been conceptualizing, Davis said. We have something that got in the way, a terrible pandemic, which in a way put the stand-up on hold, but we’ve been shooting the documentary, Davis said, and Fox added that they hope to film Murphy’s return to the stage once the pandemic disappear, I think.

Hours and hours of material have already been shot with him talking about his first days in the business, his perception of comedy, the people who influenced him, the understanding of what the life of a stand-up writer is, what makes him different from other stand-ups. It’s a very interesting thing, says Davis. Being so close to the genius of comedy is really one of the great benefits of being in this business for me personally.

I mean, come on. We’re producing the Eddie Murphy stand-up special. Literally, when I was 13, I was quoting Delirious. I was 13 years old and I was doing the whole part. My parents said, “Are you crazy?” The child in me cannot believe that we can participate in this, says Fox.

Davis isn’t quite sure what form Eddie Murphy’s project will ultimately take, be it a two-hour movie or a 10-part series in the vein of ESPN’s documentary on Michael Jordan, The Last Dance (2020), but he’s itching to step into the editing room once production is over and see what he’s got in his hands.

We are shooting hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of hours. Angus Wall, who is our director, has gotten unlimited access to Eddie, and Eddie is home. Has nothing to do. So he’s gotten hours and hours and hours of film of Eddie opening up and speaking honestly and from his heart. We’re going to have all the major comedians Eddie drew inspiration from and they’re going to speak. And so I think what you do is, just see how long it should be once you’re done. Maybe it’s 10 episodes, maybe it’s 15, maybe it’s three. You will see what it touches.

In addition to being a longtime editor of David Fincher, Wall has also executive produced acclaimed documentaries such as 13thby Ava DuVernay and Icarus by Bryan Fogel. As for Murphy, he comes from Coming 2 America, which broke streaming records for Amazon Prime Video when it premiered earlier this year.

