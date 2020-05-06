It is Wednesday and it is 9:00 a.m., and in the German Nicaraguan hospital almost everyone who gets to see a relative goes with masks and one with gloves. Weary, sleepless, worried faces are seen, while a police unit with six police officers is stationed at the entrance. There are also parapolice or plainclothes officers who watch over everyone who arrives.

Doctors walk from side to side, most with masks. A lady hastens her pace and asks one of them about a relative who was going to have surgery last night. Then another man comments that he has been in the hospital for 12 days and that he has already run out of money for food, that he does not know what to do.

The situation is more dramatic at gate two of said hospital. There are the relatives of people who have already been diagnosed with Covid-19, but there are also those of suspected cases.

Most people arrive in private vehicles or taxis, carrying water in bottles and drums in their hands. They also carry clothes in bags. At the door a man with masks and gloves attends to those who arrive, tells them that they do not allow food and that they only allow a family member to enter.

On the outskirts of gate two everything is uncertainty. «Last night they brought my mom. They say that because they are suspicious of sixty percent of coronavirus and I do not understand why they brought her to this hospital, “explains her anguished daughter, about 20 years old.

The girl relates that her mother went to the Vélez Paiz hospital yesterday afternoon because she had a fever, and left the house without a mask. At night they were told by the hospital that she was transferred to the Alemán Nicaragüenses hospital for being a 60 percent suspect of Covid-19.

“That’s what I don’t understand,” says the young woman with concern. «My mom doesn’t leave the house, she is a housewife and I don’t understand how they say she has that coronavirus. The hospital told us that she had been transferred here last night as a suspect. I do not understand. My mom can’t have what they say. For me, maybe they stuck it in the Vélez Paiz hospital because she went to that place without a mask, “added the young woman.

The girl claims she has not seen her mom since yesterday. They live in Managua, in the El Recreo neighborhood.

I haven’t seen her since yesterday when she went to the hospital. I would never have allowed her to have been brought here to this hospital (Nicaraguan German). Here they are all scrambled, suspicious cases, positives and others. A man told me recently that his son sent him here with pneumonia and that they were going to intubate him and the man did not want to do that to him, but who knows what happened at last, “says the worried girl.

At the other extreme, there are three other people: two girls and a man, all with masks and gloves. They observe how more vehicles and people continue to arrive with water and clothes, while commenting: “This kid was sure to go to his parties, we warned him not to go out in these times and he ignored”, says one of the girls, who arrived with other relatives with clothes and water too.

The young woman after eating a loaf, puts the mask back on. From a distance she sees her dad inside the hospital making a sign to him (he raises his arm). “That is my dad, he says to wait for me, that nothing, he has not seen my mom,” says the young woman.

This unit was at the entrance to the German Nicaraguan hospital this morning. LA PRENSA / OSCAR NAVARRETE.

Parapolice besieging

The morning goes like this. The street begins to fill with vehicles. But they are not only family members who have their patients in that hospital. There are also plainclothes para-police. Their looks give them away. They are staring at every person who transmits through the area. They are in all that block like statues, they carry backpacks and also telephones. When someone stares at them, they don’t take their eyes off either and take out their phones to talk to someone.

Also worried

In that same block of gate two of the German hospital there are several sales. Traders are also afraid. «I have to wear masks all the time. Many people come here and one does not know, and also because there (points to gate two) they take care of infected people, “says the lady as she dispatches a barley fresco.