North American MMA fighter Jon Jones, considered one of the best in the sport’s history, said he would leave the UFC light heavyweight title vacant and that Dominick Reyes and Jan Blachowicz, respectively numbers one and three in the ranking, could compete. it. Jones is in open conflict with UFC president Dana White through statements.

Last Friday, White said at a news conference that Jones had asked for $ 30 million ($ 160 million) to move up and face Francis Ngannou. On the same day, the fighter hit the UFC president through social media, asking him not to be a liar and saying that his reputation had been achieved enough.

After the UFC event last Saturday, White was asked about the situation. The answer was blunt. “Jones and I have always had that. I always look at what he could have been. He could have been LeBron (James) in our sport. He could have been great like that. The things he went through, come like this and basically found that he can demand 15, 20 or 30 million dollars … It’s insane. He can do whatever he wants, he can sit, he can fight, he can do anything “, said the president. He further stated that Jones’ reputation was tarnished by himself.

On Sunday, Jones demonstrated the revolt. “Reyes vs. Jan for the light heavyweight belt. So far, I have no advantage in fighting any of them. Let me know if you want to set a date in 2021. I hope you are willing to pay for it.” Then, he answered a fan’s question confirming that he would give up the belt.

#ESPN Reyes vs Jan For the UFC light heavyweight championship of the world. As of right now, I got nothing to really gain fighting either of them. Let me know if you guys want to set up a day in 2021 for that Izzy fight. Hopefully you guys will be willing to pay by then. – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

Yes https://t.co/QHDrkMtBeI – Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) May 31, 2020

“I would probably make more money in my first boxing match than in my next three fights (in the UFC) together,” wrote Jones, saying that the pain he felt was no longer worth it. The fighter constantly complains about the UFC’s difficulty in raising athletes’ salaries.

Jones is considered to be one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, but he also has a long list of career problems, mainly with anti-doping and passing through the police.

