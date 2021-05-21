Angry Prince Harry and William? “Lady Di was tricked” | Instagram

Prince Harry and William have shown their reaction after knowing the results of the investigation to which a past interview with Lady diana in 1995, sadly, the grandchildren of Queen Isabel they are pronounced after it was known that his mother, the princess, “was vilely deceived”.

Despite their differences, the prince harry and William are one, if of the “Princess Diana of Wales“It is, and it was after the results of the investigation that was carried out in the interview carried out with the royal in 1995 were made known that made both react and unite them in one voice for their mother.

Neither of the two has concealed their anger despite the apologies issued by the chain, who at that time had among its ranks the journalist Martín Bashir, whom they mainly harshly criticized in the middle of their messages, he who would plan at all costs the talk with the “ex-wife of Prince Charles of Wales”. The “royals” have not concealed their annoyance.

Prince Harry revealed in a separate statement from his residence in California, “Our mother was an incredible woman, she dedicated her life to service. She was resilient, courageous and, in an uncompromisingly sincere way.”

The domino effect of a culture of exploitation and moral practices, in the end, was taken away. To everyone who has admitted responsibility, thank you for doing so. That is the first step to justice and truth. It is read in the middle of your statement.

However, the “Duke of Sussex” also stated that the most worrisome of all this is the use of practices like this and some even worse that are still used today. “Then and now, it is much more than a medium, a chain or a publication.”

Also, the “former senior member” of royalty, asserted that despite the fact that this cost his mother’s life, “nothing has changed. If we protect her legacy, we protect everyone and maintain the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what her figure stood for.

Prince William released a statement in which he also showed his position on the results of this investigation, the “eldest son of Prince Charles and Diana of Wales” was manifested through a video.

Initially, the “Duke of Cambridge” thanked Lord Dyson and his team for this report, which extended the chain for accepting what has been discovered, although it did not stop judging “the resources that employees used to get the interview at all costs, with lies and deceptions involved, “said William Arthur Philips Louis (Prince William).

They demonstrated regrettable incompetence when investigating complaints and concerns about the program and were evasive in their reports to the media, covering what they knew of the internal investigation.

The “husband of Kate Middleton” and father of princes George, Charlotte and Louis, condemned the “deceptive way of carrying it out”, also reiterated that it contributed to the relationship between his parents becoming even worse, hurting countless more . “It produces an indescribable sadness,” he said.

The interview would produce the funta “Princess of the people” to “live in a world of fear, paranoia and isolation, what I remember from those last years with her” he commented.

This program ‘Panorama’ has no legitimacy and should never be broadcast again, firmly accused the second in line of succession to the throne.

A false narrative that for more than a quarter of a century has been commercialized by the chain and others. “They not only disappointed my mother and my family, but also the public,” emphasizes Enrique’s older brother from Sussex.

On the other hand, the chain has sent public apologies on behalf of its former director and presenter through a series of letters that have been sent to Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, in addition to Princes William and Harry, whose reaction is the most expected.