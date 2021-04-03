“Angry” octopus hits bather with its tentacles in unusual attack recorded on beach in Australia



The unusual confrontation between an octopus and a man on a beach in Australia has become popular on social networks, after the bather shared a video of the incident.

Recording of Lance Karlson shows the creature moving through shallow water while he was with his wife and 2-year-old daughter in Geographe bay.

Suddenly, the octopus approaches and throws its tentacles towards Karlson, who, despite the unexpected, managed to capture the movement of the marine species.

The man said he noticed the mollusk after it tried to attack a seagull.

Shortly after, when he went swimming, he spotted the octopus among a bed of shells.

Shortly after, the invertebrate attacked him and hit his neck and arms with its tentacles.

“My glasses were too foggy to see what had happened and I swam back to shore in pain,” the man told 9News.com.au.

“The tentacle tracks quickly formed marks on my skin,” he added.

The former lifeguard said his wife rushed to help him after the attack.

“There was a bit of itching, but after being a lifeguard for some years I was bitten by Portuguese Caravels and it was nothing of the kind,” he added.

“It was more the pain of the physical blow of the octopus,” he said.

Octopuses are usually solitary species that have the necessary defense mechanisms thanks to their predatory capacity.

A 2017 study published in the journal Marine and Freshwater Behavior and Physiology indicates that octopuses can react violently when they fear for their needs being met. According to scientific results, in these cases, the mollusk uses its ability to change its appearance to inform other members of its species of its status.