Angry, Miguel Cabrera defended himself against an accusation of stealing signs: “Go to the (…)”

Miguel Cabrera He’s already an active Major League Baseball legend, his numbers back him up, and he’s sure to be a Hall of Fame by the end of his career. Now, he is angry about being accused of stealing signs in the duel of the Detroit Tiges versus Chicago White Sox.

During the day Tuesday, Cabrera dispatched his 489th career homer against the White Sox and at the end of the game singled out the home team’s second baseman for accusing him and his team of stealing the signs.

“He was second baseman because he tried to tell the catcher (Yasmani Grandal) and the pitcher (Lucas Giolito) that we passed the signal. I mean come on, that’s garbage, I don’t play that game. They need to respect. You don’t need to expose me or anyone, go to the (…) ”, said Miguel Cabrera.

“We don’t play that”

This is Nick Madrigal, who would have made the accusations without solid arguments, according to Cabrera. That is why he asked for respect for his career in the MLB.

“You must respect. You don’t need to show me or the boy in second grade. Go. Get out of here, ”Cabrera declared of Madrigal, who is a rookie for the White Sox.

Cabrera insists that they must stop him

“Not well. I don’t know the reason why they do it, but they need to stop it, because we don’t play like that and that’s why I’m talking about it, ”said the feline infielder.

“Everyone is paranoid about it, but they are already crossing the line. They have to respect because if they make those accusations, the next day there will be a hit or something like that ”, insisted the ’24’. “We don’t play that way, we respect this sport.”

A video shows how Cabrera addresses the player with his hand, after landing a foul on the left. A broken pitch thrown by Giolito.

