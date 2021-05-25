Angry in Moncloa when Sánchez’s call to Rocío leaked

Rocío Carrasco received a call from the President of the Government after revealing that she suffered alleged mistreatment. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images)

When the politics mixes with the press of the heart tend to be more times that the first looks like the second than the other way around. That is why now there is no one to stop the soap opera originated by the exclusive filtered by the journalist Maria Teresa Campos in the penultimate installment of the ‘Save me Deluxe’. The presenter sat before the host of the program, Jorge Javier Vazquez, to reveal the participation of Pedro Sánchez himself in the mess of alleged mistreatment of the television collaborator Antonio David Flores to Rocio Carrasco, daughter of Rocío Jurado.

“There is one thing that I may not have to say because of the respect I have for her, but they called me on behalf of the Prime Minister when she spoke of the bad treatments, the President called her and talked to her, something that says a lot about him“, assured Campos.

The fact is that the Mediaset television show with this matter caused a massive positioning in favor of the alleged victim. But in recent weeks this is no longer the case. Do not forget that Justice did not see in its day “evidence of psychological abuse from Antonio David to Rocío Carrasco. “And in Moncloa they fear that the Sánchez’s intermediation takes its toll on him.

Even more so if, as is speculated, the case is reopened and another media circus opens for Justice to conclude more of the same. That is why there are several media that have confirmed that the communication team of Moncloa is trying to stop this story. Noting, as in the case of El confidential digital, that “journalists from the environment closest to Rocío Carrasco have been asked to do not provide details of a conversation that, in a way private, has maintained the Prime Minister “adding.

To the point that it has been silenced, as commented Federico Jimenez Losantos in esRadio, that the intention of the leader of the Executive was to invite Carrasco herself to a informal breakfast in Moncloa.

Sánchez is not the first politician or the last to get involved in this matter. Because before the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, or the leader of Vox in Madrid did, Rocío Monasterio, among others. But Sánchez is president of the Government, that is the big difference. And the factor that has put the Moncloa communication team on guard.

If he President of the Governmentor defends a person to whom no court has agreed, his image would be seriously damaged. It’s not like when He entered ‘Save me’ for the controversial celebration of Toro de la Vega. Although that play was not perfect either, the impact was less.

Another issue that worries Moncloa is the fact that the television show has been leading to unscrupulous practices with the defense of the rights of minors since information is being revealed about a young woman when she was a minor. Something that he juvenile judge Emilio Calatayud has already criticized publicly.

Little does it matter how and who has filtered the call. The concern in Moncloa is that no more talk of that conversation.

