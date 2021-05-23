Angourie Rice talks about secrecy in Spider-Man 3 movies

We are approaching two months since filming officially ended. “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, and we continue with practically the same little information as at that time. Everything is due to the secrecy prevailing in all Marvel Studios productions, which are becoming more and more hermetic.

Counting images of the filming set and many rumors about the spider-verse is what we have, and that is that the prohibition of talking about the films binds the actors, who cannot say anything, but that also affects how they live these filming .

In a recent promotional interview for the premiere of her series “Mare of Easttown” on HBO, the actress was asked Angourie Rice for his experience shooting this third Spider-Man movie. Specifically, the little they ask is what it is like to deal with all this secrecy prevails in the productions, and then the person in charge of giving life to Betty Brant explains that it is like a contained joy in not being able to share it with anyone.

The way Marvel protects history is beyond anything I have ever experienced. It’s so secret. Filming Spiderman was like going to a really cool theme park, but you couldn’t tell anyone because it’s the most secret theme park in the world. That was tricky. The good thing about the second movie was that I had my mother and sister there with me, all the time, so they were aware and I could talk to them about anything because they were there. They are very reserved in everything. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from photos on the Internet and from single lines in previous movies, Marvel fans make some really cool guesses, sure, so I get it.

Betty was one of the victims of Thanos’ snap, and it came back as Peter Parker did with Bruce Banner’s subsequent snap. In “Spider-Man: Far From Home” we saw that he had a relationship with Ned Leeds that lasted only the trip to Europe, in true summer love style. A character that for the moment has been very secondary in his development in the Marvel Cinematic Universe despite the fact that in the comics he was Peter Parker’s first great love when he met her in the Daily Bugle as the secretary character of J. Jonah Jameson.

