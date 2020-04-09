Angie Rose is a girl-at-arms to take. When María devastated Puerto Rico, the land of her parents, she did not sit idly by. The new singer organized a concert in The Bronx, where she grew up and where she lives, and raised money that was used to bring groceries to the island.

Another sign of her determination was when, despite her father’s wishes for her to be a lawyer, one day she decided that she wanted to dedicate herself to singing. He dropped out of college and started looking for a living in the music industry.

“When I decided to leave school, my dad was angry, but now he is very proud of me,” said Rose, who recently released “Infatuation (Remix),” a song in Spanish and English that he will include on the album with which he is preparing his debut as a performer of urban music. It is a new version of “Infatuation”, also by him.

There’s no date for the album’s release yet; However, Rose and her team continue to compose and create music, especially now that the coronavirus crisis has everyone locked up at home. The next single that will debut is “Like Gold”, which is released on April 17.

The singer’s influences are many and very diverse, from Marc Anthony and Celia Cruz to the best-known rappers on the scene. However, one of her most admired artists is Jennifer Lopez, who also grew up in the Bronx and with whom she doesn’t mind being compared.

“He has accomplished many things and has come a long way,” he said. “For me it is a compliment when they tell me that I look like and sing like her.”

Although Rose’s career began relatively recently, her beginnings as an artist go back to her childhood and adolescence, when she sang in the church choir founded by her parents, who are pastors. When she turned 13 and her parents lost the church pianist, she replaced him. And she learned about rapping from a brother, whom she wanted to imitate.

She knew that she knew how to rap, and that she was good at it, when at school her classmates went crazy with her performances; they did the rhythms by hitting the seats.

“I liked music, but I never thought it could be a career,” he said in an interview published by The Narrative Now. “I am the youngest of ten children, the daughter of two Latinos […] When I told them I wanted to be an artist, they didn’t believe me. ”

Until one day, a friend who recorded an album invited her to do the choirs. In the studio, the boy told the engineers that Rose knew how to rap, but they saw her so feminine and so formal that they doubted it was true.

But as soon as she picked up the microphone, the engineers were so impressed that moments after she left the studio, they e-mailed her to propose working with her. That was the beginning of Rose’s career.

The lyrics of his songs speak of the experiences, sometimes not so happy, that he has had, such as the losses, the abuse of prohibited substances and other problems that he went through.

The disappointment he caused his parents for having dropped out of university has already been overcome. Now they are happy to see their daughter with a very different life than she had.

“They saw me go through a lot of things,” he said. “I think they left me because they wanted me to be fine; Over time they began to see things improve in my life. “

.