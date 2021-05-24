Angers goals and summary

05/23/2021 at 10:58 PM CEST

Ten years is nothing, they say. But for Lille it was an eternity to glory. Finally, after his last league obtained in 2010/2011, The French Mastiff was able to shout ‘champion’ after beating Angers at home by 1-2 in a match that was comfortable for them, away from nervousness and depending on themselves to lift the Ligue 1 trophy.

ANG

Lil

Angers

Bernardoni; Manceau, Pavlovic, Thomas, Calle; Bobichon, Mangani; Cabot (Thioub, 57 ‘), Fulgini, Pereira (Doumbia, 57’); Diony (Bahoken, 66 ‘).

Lille

Maignan; Celik, Djalo, Botman, Mandava; Renato Sanches (Luiz Araújo, 82 ‘), André, Soumaré, Yazici (Bamba, 67’); David (Ikoné, 90 ‘), Yilmaz (Xeka, 82’).

Goals

0-1 M. 10 David. 0-2 M. 45 Yilmaz. 1-2 M. 90 Fulgini.

Referee

Benoît Bastien. TA: Renato Sanches (75 ‘), Celik (78’).

Incidents

Day 38. Raymond-Kopa. Door closed.

‘Les Dogues’ faced one of the only teams that had been able to beat him in all the previous 37 days. The first leg was a warning to Christophe Galtier, who did not want to hear anything about what was happening with PSG and focused on the victory of Raymond-Kopa in order to celebrate the title.

Lille did not want to waste time, which before 10 ‘was already ahead on the scoreboard. Renato Sanches, another of Galtier’s ‘recovered’, found a space to filter the ball to Jonathan David, who defined before the departure of Bernardoni to open the can and give more security to the leader.

The same goalkeeper, to his misfortune, would be the protagonist again minutes later. At the edge of the close of the first half, Bernardoni took Jonathan David ahead of him inside the area. Bastien did not hesitate to sanction the penalty. Burak Yilmaz, team scorer and great architect of the magnificent season, sentenced from the right for 0-2.

Angers tried to get a hand at the end of the game. Fulgini made Maignan work until he got his prize with a header goal at the final minute. But the triumph remained intact as the curtain closed and Lille was finally able to celebrate the historic championship. After seven consecutive years, the Ligue 1 trophy changes fate. He will no longer go to Paris. Lille is the new lord and master of the gala competition.