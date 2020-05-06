Hours after having renewed with the Angers Until 2023, Farid El Melali, who has scored five goals in 11 games this season, has been arrested for masturbating in public. The footballer was denounced by the residents of his building while practicing onanism looking out the window at a neighbor who lives on the ground floor.

According to Daily Mail, the Algerian has recognized his “inappropriate attitude ”. On the other hand, Sandra Chirac-Kollarik, Farid El Melali’s lawyer, has clarified in the daily Le Courrier de Ouest that her client “was not threatening anyone and was not aggressive towards anyone“

Now, the Angers footballer will be judged for “indecent exposure” In most cases, the first “indecent exposure” conviction is subject to a misdemeanor charge of up to six months in prison and a financial fine. However, Farid El Melali He was previously denounced for masturbating in public, although on that occasion the witness could not identify him.

Second sex scandal at the Angers

It should be noted that the Angers He was already involved in a sex scandal last February. Its president, Saïd Chabane, was detained for “aggravated sexual assault”To a club employee. The applicant accused the leader of having touched her breasts, buttocks and other private parts of the body without her consent.

In addition, the public prosecutor of the Republic of Angers, Eric Bouillard, explained that there could be two more alleged victims who have reported similar events suffered in 2017. According to RMC, the witness of the alleged victims was considered “very credible”By the researchers.

The Angers, for its part, confirmed the arrest of its president and launched the following message through a statement: “Saïd Chabane formally defies all the accusations presented against him and will bring to justice all the elements that allow to restore the truth and preserve his honor”.