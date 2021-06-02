Anger over inequality fuels struggle in Peru and scares elites

(Bloomberg) – In a recent campaign event in Lima, hundreds of people jostled to get a glimpse of Pedro Castillo, the school teacher and union leader who managed to unexpectedly reach the second round of the presidential elections in Peru.

Supporters chanted “no more poor in a rich country,” while waving an image of Túpac Amaru II, the indigenous leader who fought against Spanish rule almost 250 years ago and who has inspired revolutionary movements throughout the region ever since.

The jubilant supporters of Castillo can hardly believe that a son of illiterate Andean peasants has reached the second round of June 6 on a platform that amounts to retaking the historic struggle for the liberation of the oppressed. Investors are shocked for different reasons, recoiling at the prospect that Castillo and his party Peru Libre, founded by a Marxist, appear willing to break decades of pro-market consensus.

“He came out of nowhere and now he’s about to be president,” said Miguel del Castillo, a friend and adviser who is not related to the candidate. “The Peruvian miracle exists.”

In reality, Castillo’s success is a consequence of the political turmoil sweeping Latin America, hit by one of the deadliest waves of COVID-19 and an economic crisis that has exposed and exacerbated long-standing inequalities.

Peru’s revolt has been brewing for 20 consecutive years of economic growth that lifted millions of people out of poverty and established the country as a relatively safe haven in a turbulent region, at least until the pandemic struck. An 11% economic recession last year drew attention to the fact that those gains have not been evenly distributed. In contrast, some of the country’s most mineral-rich provinces, abundant in copper, gold, silver and zinc, are also the poorest.

The result has been to accentuate the gap between a richer Spanish-speaking capital and impoverished rural areas, where much of the population speaks the indigenous Quechua language. For example, when classes moved from face-to-face to remotely, many students in rural areas did not have access to the internet. This is the electoral population on which Castillo has built his base. Wearing a straw hat and oversized pencil to emphasize his focus on education, Castillo, 51, promises to forge a country that works for everyone, not just the capital’s elite.

“People see that all the natural resources are in the field, but all the benefits are concentrated in Lima,” said Maritza Paredes, a sociology professor at the Pontificia Universidad Católica del Perú. “Castillo has been able to take advantage of it.”

Castillo’s program is as ambitious as his lack of government experience is overwhelming. At the center of his strategy are plans to force multinational corporations, particularly mining companies, which are the backbone of the economy, to leave more of their profits in Peru. He wants to promote rural development, invest 20% of economic output in education and health care, and close private pension funds. His emblematic proposal is to rewrite the Constitution drawn up under the presidency of Alberto Fujimori, a document that, according to him, prioritizes commercial interests over “human rights” such as public housing and unionism.

Castillo’s rival in the second round, Keiko Fujimori, is at the other end of the political spectrum. The daughter of the former president, she is one of Peru’s best-known politicians and one of the most controversial: her father is in jail and she campaigns while on bail and faces money laundering charges.

Final polls released over the weekend suggest that the presidential race is too close to declare a winner, a sign of how polarized the country has become. Peru has faced three presidents in the past seven months and rampant corruption has undermined faith in a political class tainted by decades of impeachment, imprisonment and criminal investigation of its presidents.

Until just a week ago, it looked like Castillo would win, when polls showed his support declining in the wake of the murder of 16 people in a rural cocaine-producing region. What happened remains unclear, but the military blamed the Shining Path terrorist organization for the massacre. While both candidates condemned the attack, the contest may be influenced by Fujimori’s tough stance on security and the fact that Castillo’s party has been repeatedly accused of having ties to remnants of the Maoist guerrilla group.

During the campaign, Fujimori used that line of attack, calling Castillo “a car bomb” that “would explode into a thousand pieces in the last 30 years of development.” Castillo denies any link with the group and said his government will invest more money in the police department “to determine the real causes of these attacks.”

The incident was another jolt for a tumultuous career. Castillo’s victory in the first round on April 11 caused stocks and bonds to plummet.

A week before the elections, the polls placed him in sixth place. On election night, CNN did not have a file photo of him to broadcast. Speaking to reporters the morning after his victory, even Castillo didn’t seem ready: “I just gave the chickens their corn, I want to see the cattle and I’m going to see my potatoes,” he said of his post-election schedule.

Castillo, the third of nine children, began teaching in Anguía, one of the poorest towns in Peru.

Nilver Herrera was Castillo’s student and later followed him to a rural self-defense force known as “Rondas Campesinas”. Created to capture cattle and chicken thieves, the group fought guerrilla organizations in the 1980s and is known for building schools and wells in areas neglected by the central government.

“He was always trying to help people,” Herrera said by phone. “If we had to build a road, he was there, if we had to do some homework or errand, he was there, and if we had to help a sick person who had no money, he was there.”

After obtaining a master’s degree in education, Castillo became an active member of the teachers union. In 2017, he led a strike for higher wages and the repeal of laws that would have decertified many poorly trained rural teachers, drawing national attention.

However, Castillo’s true political leanings appear to be developing. At the beginning of the campaign he repeated the ideological points of the Marxist founder of his party, Vladimir Cerrón. More recently, he has tried to distance himself from the party’s more radical ideas.

Kurt Burneo, a former deputy finance minister mentioned as a possible presidential economic adviser, said Castillo reminds him of Ollanta Humala, who won the presidency in 2011 by campaigning as a “21st century socialist,” only to become moderate in office.

“When you look at Peruvian history, it is not unusual for someone to campaign from the left and rule from the right,” Burneo said.

If so, that will be difficult to balance with the expectations of Castillo supporters, people like Elías Quispe, 49, a construction worker who said he backs Castillo because the political class sold the country to foreigners and large corporations. .

“They take the wealth of our country and they don’t even pay taxes,” he said. “We ordinary people have never benefited.”

Original Note: Inequality Fuels a Rural Teacher’s Unlikely Bid to Upend Peru

