▲ A protester hold a sign in front of the White House.Afp photo

▲ A man tries to put out the fire in a burning car during protests over the death of George Floyd.Photo Ap

▲ Protesters roam the streets of Minneapolis calling for justice.Photo Ap

David brooks

Correspondent

La Jornada newspaper

Saturday May 30, 2020, p. 24

NY. Once again, anger erupts at the systematic official violence against the African-American community, with another cry of “Enough Enough” heard from Minneapolis to various cities in the country.

President Donald Trump threatened to send troops and fire on the mutineers.

“There is a revolt because the police do not protect us as they say they do … We are losing loved ones every day. It is not us, it is the police, this is the madness that they caused. If you take away (the life of) a loved one, you have a lot of people in pain. And this does not end today. We are not the ones who are not killing, those are you. We can’t make a change if you don’t change, ”said a young teenager on the streets of Minneapolis during the fury revolt Thursday night and Friday morning in an interview with video reporters.

The case that sparked the new wave of fury – just one of countless – occurred last Monday in Minneapolis when a white police officer, accompanied by three other officers, arrested George Floyd, an African-American man charged with a non-violent crime, holding him in handcuffs. in a parking lot where he made him drop to the floor, he knelt on his neck for several minutes, while the detainee exclaimed: I can’t breathe. He died soon after. It was a public execution, an observer stated.

Although the four policemen were fired, the culprit was not arrested until this Friday and only after the riots and lawsuits across the country. Derek Chauvin, whose image with his knee on Floyd’s neck went viral, was charged with murder; his three colleagues are still under investigation.

The protests broke out for the third day on Thursday and early Friday in Minneapolis, which were confronted with tear gas and police rubber bullets, causing a civil revolt that ended on Thursday with the occupation of a police station in one of the neighborhoods. most affected by official violence, which was set on fire while security forces fled.

Authorities declared a state of emergency in the city, and elements of the National Guard were deployed. Mayor Jacob Frey declared a 20:00 curfew on Friday at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Shortly after one in the morning on Friday, Trump issued a tweet – which was partially hidden by Twitter considering he violated his rules by glorifying violence – in which he threatened to shoot at protesters, whom he called thugs ( thugs); He criticized the mayor for being a weak left-wing radical, who fails to impose control, and said he was willing to send National Guard troops, warning that any difficulties and we will assume control; When the looting begins, the shooting begins.

The message was denounced as racist by a wide range of figures (the phrase about the looting is exact to one used by a famous Miami police chief in the late 1960s to threaten protesters), leading Trump to try to rectify without achieve it.

As thousands marched in Minneapolis, protests erupted in more than 10 cities including New York, Los Angeles, Memphis, Columbus, Phoenix, Atlanta and Louisville, some of which continued today with reports of more arrests tonight. The most common banner is I can’t breathe.

There were outbreaks of violence and dozens of arrests, including a team of CNN journalists in Minneapolis who was quickly released with the governor’s apology.

With all this, the debate on an obviously unresolved issue was renewed after repeated promises and commitments over the past years.

Former President Barack Obama stated that “this cannot be ‘normal’ in the United States of 2020,” and called for an effort to create a new normal, but took no responsibility for his failure to do so during his eight years in the House. Blanca.

Former Democratic Vice President and Presidential Candidate Joe Biden denounced Trump’s words and declared that this is a national crisis that requires true leadership to tackle the historic open wounds of racism in the country.

Senator Bernie Sanders issued a message: We can’t wait any longer to act boldly and firmly to bring cancer out of systemic racism and police violence against people of color. This has to stop.

In Minneapolis, unions and social groups unite in support of protesters and demands for justice in the case. Unionized municipal bus drivers on police orders refused to transport those arrested in the protests to jails. Some national unions, such as the steelmaker (USW), deplored the events as part of a pattern of racist violence in the United States.

I don’t think people have been as violent as the system has been against them, explained Michael McDowell, a founder of Black Lives Matter in Minneapolis. “They are reacting to a violent system … They will no longer tolerate it. So Minneapolis is burning, ”he told the Washington Post.

Although Floyd’s case sparked this wave of protests against police brutality and racist violence against minorities, his case is only the most recent. In recent weeks, the case of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician, was shot to death by police officers in Louisville who forcibly entered her home during a narcotics investigation in March. In February, Ahmaud Arbery, 25, was killed by a pair of white men when he was exercising in a Georgia suburb.

There are countless previous cases, including that of Eric Garner, who was also held by police in New York in 2014 in such a way that his last words were the same as Floyd’s this week: I cannot breathe and generated the emergence of new movements civil rights, including Black Lives Matter, among others.

We dream a utopia but we wake up screaming, says a new pint on a fence in Minneapolis.

