Anger at the clubs: Spain-Lithuania costs them money

Spain plays this Tuesday against Lithuania (20:45, Teledeporte) a friendly match in preparation for the European Championship without the players who are going to play the championship. To replace them, the Federation has recruited the U21s, although in reality 14 of the 20 players called up stopped being U21s last Thursday, when they were eliminated in the Eurocup of the category against Portugal.

For this reason, the Federation has consulted whether in official terms the match will count for the players as an absolute international or Under-21. FIFA confirmed to them late in the afternoon on Monday that the match is absolute for all purposes, so there will be at least 16 debutants, because only Bryan knows what it is to play for Spain.

This matter in many cases is very important at the economic level. In the contracts that players sign with clubs, it is customary to include a series of variables based on objectives: goals, games played … Among those clauses, there is one that is usually very common: a bonus in case of debuting with the senior team.

Therefore, this issue has raised anger among the clubs, because many will play a significant amount if their players debut with the Absolute. There are two formulas: in some cases it is a premium and in others the contract changes and receives a new amount as a prize for debuting with the National Team, since it is understood that if this has happened it is because the player’s performance is outstanding. Clubs are normally delighted to implement this clause because their debut with the Absolute revalues ​​their players, but in this case the situation is exceptional.

The contracts signed between clubs and players are private and, therefore, it is not known exactly how many of the 20 summoned have this clause. What is certain is that several of the internationals have it, because it is very common, and in those cases the prize is double: on the one hand the personal satisfaction of debuting with the Absolute of his country and then the financial reward stipulated in their contracts.

The footballers, yes, heeded the call of Luis de la Fuente with total predisposition. Many were on vacation and assumed they were being recruited to play as members of the Under-21s. In no case did they think that it would mean their debut with the Absolute and neither the financial reward that they can have in some cases. All of these are prizes for their commitment to Spain, because the U21 coach himself was pleasantly surprised to see that none of them prioritized their vacations ahead of a time trial friendly.