Anger at police brutality against blacks has rekindled in the United States. The protests following the death of African-American George Floyd in a violent police arrest in Minneapolis have led to serious unrest in the city and have spread to the rest of the country. The case has led to a high-voltage political conflict that connects to the foundational trauma of this nation, race. President Donald Trump has lashed out at local Democrats and threatened to shoot aggressive protesters in a message Twitter has seen as extolling the violence. Thursday was a dark night, with wounded people and dozens of shops and buildings attacked, including the police station where the four agents involved in the event work, which was seized by the flames.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz declared a state of emergency and activated 500 National Guard reservists. Anger and fire are reminiscent of the altercations six years ago in Ferguson, Missouri, over the death of Michael Brown, an unarmed 18-year-old black boy who was shot dead by a white police officer. This time, the storm breaks out in a country already agitated by the coronavirus pandemic. Like Brown’s, Eric Garner’s or Laquan McDonald’s, the name of George Floyd has already been recorded in that macabre inventory of deaths of African Americans in police interventions, many of them recorded on video, which leave a disturbing sensation (supported in statistics): that a white person is much less likely to end up the same.

Floyd, 46, died Monday night in a violent police arrest, captured on video cameras by several witnesses. The one who triggered the alerts, published on the social network Facebook, collects the image of Floyd handcuffed and lying face down with the knee of agent Derek Chauvin – arrested this Friday and accused of murder – pressing his neck to the ground. “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe, man,” the arrested man implores, as the policemen ask him to calm down. One of them also addresses the pedestrians who question them, anguished by the situation: “He is speaking, so he breathes.” The documents published this Friday afternoon by the prosecution reveal that the agent immobilized him in this way for almost nine minutes, including two minutes and 53 seconds in which he was motionless.

“My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything … I can’t breathe,” Floyd insists, until, little by little, his words and movements fade away. Chauvin does not remove the knee from his neck until paramedics arrive and place him on the stretcher. He had been arrested on suspicion of having delivered a fake-looking ticket to a local store. In the ambulance, on the way to the hospital, he no longer had a pulse or responded, according to emergency services sources. The first official information from the city Police department maintains that the man “physically” resisted the arrest and that he had died from a “medical incident”. What was seen on social networks revealed that version.

The initially peaceful protests across the country sparked riots in several cities, including Denver, Colorado, Columbus, Ohio, and New York. Several people were shot and wounded in protests in Louisville, Kentucky, where protesters were protesting officers involved in an event last March, when African-American Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency technician, was killed by eight bullets out of three Police officers who came to his apartment with an entry order. In Minneapolis, a CNN team was arrested and released shortly thereafter.

At around midnight Thursday, Trump released his threat. “These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I will not allow that to happen. I have already spoken to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Army is with him. If there is any difficulty, we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins, ”he wrote on Twitter. The social network warned that said statement violated its norms against the exaltation of violence, but refused to eliminate it in the public interest. Twitter users cannot reply or like this message, but the official White House account decided to reproduce it, that is, retweet it.

Earlier, he had criticized “the total lack of leadership” in Minneapolis, whose mayor, Jacob Frey, is a Democrat, as is Governor Walz. He appealed this Friday to the restoration of order even acknowledging the “generations of pain” of African Americans. “Their voices were not heard and now generations of pain are manifesting to the world,” he said. Frey replied to Trump that “weakness” is not assuming responsibilities, and that the threat does not imply leadership.

Former President Barack Obama, who experienced some of the crudest cases of police violence during his tenure, said in a statement that, for millions of Americans, “being treated differently by your race is painful, tragic, and absurdly normal.” “This should not be normal,” added the first black president in the history of the United States, whose arrival at the White House generated the false hope of a post-racial America.

As happened a few weeks ago with the shooting death of the black Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick (Georgia), it is the videos that have opened the way to events very different from those described by the police and have made an investigation possible. Both Chauvin and the other three police officers involved in the Minneapolis arrest – Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng – have been fired.

The story took another turn this Friday, when the vice president of the Minneapolis municipal council, Andrea Jenkins, told CNN that Agent Chauvin and the deceased knew each other because they had “worked together for a long time” as security guards in a restaurant. called The New Rodeo. The policeman was finally arrested and charged, four days after Floyd’s death.