Black owner. Signs with this motto have sprung up in downtown Minneapolis businesses. They seem from another time, they remind us of the dark past of racial segregation, but their owners make this warning today to avoid being vandalism. This Friday was two hours before the curfew in the city, decreed for eight o’clock at night, and shops and restaurants began to cover shop windows, doors and windows. The rivers of young people who were heading towards different concentrations to the cry of “I can’t breathe” augured another night of anger at the death of the African American George Floyd, defying the order to return home.

Chaos gripped this chunk of the Midwest on the fourth consecutive day of protests against police brutality, now raging across the United States. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz acknowledged his helplessness at an early morning press conference. “Quite simply, they are more than us,” he said, “we cannot stop people who resist for a matter of sheer size and the dynamic of gratuitous violence that results from there.”

Groups of protesters set new fires in different parts of the city, where looting and destruction were repeated while the police launched tear gas and rubber bullets. At Lake Street, where some of the most violent episodes have been experienced, at one in the morning (local time) there were still flames in several buildings, many of them demolished, such as the burned police station on Thursday night.

The authorities have avoided reprimanding the acts of vandalism to minimize injuries – or something worse than that – in a city angered by the last death of an unarmed black man in a harsh police intervention. The escalation of violence, however, does not stop and this Saturday the National Guard will be fully deployed in order to “restore order.” The Pentagon has also ordered the Army to prepare to send units, a measure that, according to the Associated Press news agency, has not been used since the 1992 riots in Los Angeles after the acquittal of the police officers who beat the black man Rodney King.

Then between 53 and 63 people died in six days of violence. Nothing so serious has happened again, although the list of symbols of abuse against blacks by the security forces has not stopped growing: Michael Brown, Eric Garner, Laquan MdDonald … A study by Rutgers University from the period of 2013-2018 reveals that one in 1,000 black men can expect to die at the hands of the police, a rate 2.5 times higher than that of whites. It happens in progressive and conservative states, with Republican and Democratic presidents, including an African American in the White House. The wound of the race, a foundational trauma of this country, remains unresolved and is now bleeding from Minneapolis.

A disturbing figure stood out this Friday amid the turmoil, just between Chicago Avenue and 38th Street, where the police arrest and subsequent death of the African American occurred. A man dressed as a Joker was walking alone with a sign calling for “Justice for George.” With long green hair, garish clothing, and a pained grimace on his face, Joseph Pudwill represented the latest film version of this macabre clown played by Joaquin Phoenix in the famous American film. In it, a Joker battered by life becomes a bloody murderer.

“He has become a model of social injustice, the recognition of the tragedies that occur, I have fallen in love with this character and I think today it serves to push the message,” said Pudwill, a 36-year-old supermarket employee. The Joker film aroused criticism among those who, more than social denunciation, perceived a justification for the violence. It is the nature and legitimacy of this that is largely discussed in these fateful days in the United States, the use of force by the authorities, the protest of African-Americans, the consequences of all these altercations, the injuries and damage to property. public.

Wherever Joker walks, the place of Floyd’s death, the protest is peaceful, as if it had been reserved for the tribute to the deceased. Mostly young people, of different races, gather in front of Cup Foods, the neighborhood store where this tragic episode began and which has become a wall of lamentations, with flowers, drawings and writings dedicated to Floyd. There, last Monday, the 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of having paid with a false ticket.

During the arrest, captured by the video cameras of several witnesses, Floyd appears handcuffed and lying face down, while the agent of the white agent Derek Chauvin, presses his neck against the ground, indifferent to the pleas of the African American: “For Please, please, please, I can’t breathe. ” In another video, he is seen as two other police officers also immobilize him with his knees pressing on the rest of the body. The documents published on Friday afternoon by the Prosecutor General’s Office reveal that Chauvin immobilized him in this way for almost nine minutes, including two minutes and 53 seconds in which he was inert.

The event has caused such a stupor that police chiefs from Georgia, Kentucky or California have criticized the action of their colleagues in Minnesota, when they usually choose prudent positions while investigations are carried out.

“Of course I feel a double standard,” says Molubah Seley, a 21-year-old boy whose family emigrated from Namibia as a child, in front of the scene. “I do not need to carry a weapon, because of the color of my skin I am already assumed armed, I feel that danger every day, and if events like this are not recorded on video, everything goes unpunished,” he says. This Friday he regretted that the image that runs throughout the world, that of violent protesters, would contribute to “criminalizing” the movement against abuse.

Minneapolis, with nearly 500,000 residents, only has a 20% African-American population, but statistics show that this community is more prone to arrests and searches. Everyone in the city remembers the case of Philando Castile, who died in a nearby suburb inside his car from shots fired by an agent who had stopped him for carrying a broken headlight. His girlfriend, in the car with her daughter, broadcast it on Facebook live. Castile had informed the police that he had a licensed weapon in his glove compartment. The policeman, who alleged fear, was acquitted. Just a year later, an Australian woman, Justin Damond, lost her life in another inexplicable intervention: the woman called 911 to alert of a possible sexual assault near her home, when she went down the street and approached the patrol car, one of the agents killed her. This one, named Mohamed Noor, was convicted of third degree murder.

Chauvin, fired along with the other three officers who intervened in the arrest, has been accused on Friday of third degree murder. As if it were the whim of a screenwriter, the policeman and the deceased knew each other and had worked together the previous year as security guards at Nuevo Rodeo, a Latino club. Chauvin made some extra money to supplement his salary and Floyd made it compatible with other jobs. Both were dedicated to maintaining order in the room. Last Monday, in broad daylight, their paths crossed again, but only one of them embodied law and order. No Joker appeared.