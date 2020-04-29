Anyone who has the right to express dissatisfaction. This is what Patrick Gonzalez, president of Saint-Priest (club is demoted to National 3), decided to do, and Éric Thomas, president of the French Amateur Football Association, an independent association whose leader was several both unsuccessful candidate in the Federation elections.

A first letter sent to Noël Le Graët on April 2 to express the concerns of the base since the confinement and stopping of the competitions. A second is dated the 16th of the same month, just after the decision of the FFF executive committee to definitively end the 2019-2020 season and establish rankings based on a quotient (the number of points obtained divided by the number of matches played) to take account of delays in certain championships and to obtain a fair classification. These two letters remained unanswered.

Never two without three. A third letter was sent on April 25, this time to denounce the decision that had been made and request an extraordinary general meeting to “overturn” the decision of the executive committee (Comex) with a copy to Minister of Sports Roxana. Maracineanu.

CNOSF seized

If, at the FFF, we do not respond to these two leaders, we read the letters and we try to find out whether there are 3,000 clubs behind this initiative as announced during the last missive. Asked by RMC Sport, Patrick Gonzalez assures him: “We have the support of 3,000 amateur clubs, but also politicians, deputies, senators. The president of Lyon Métropole also wrote to Noël Le Graët. not listened to. It’s disdain. They make fun of us. “

Clubs, therefore, but also district presidents, such as that of Cantal which expresses itself in the first paragraph of the last letter, thus qualifying the decision: “unjust, inequitable and unequal”. A growl that is growing, since nearly forty clubs (National, League or district and even futsal) have decided to seize the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) to challenge the decisions of the Federation.

These clubs are defended by a lawyer well known in the world of football: Me Jean-Jacques Bertrand. He explains the main argument: “The approach is to challenge the decision which we believe does not fall within the total competence of Comex, which has seized powers and competences which depend on the Federal Assembly. The state of emergency does not justify doing anything. They had time to organize a federal assembly rather than rush. I hope that the CNOSF will retain the imprudence of Comex and the fact that it has exceeded its powers, by asking it to reconsider its position “. The hearing has been set for May 6.

The FFF begins to listen

To this, we must add two clubs who decided to go before the CNOSF on an individual basis: the Hauts Lyonnais, deprived of accession to National 2, and the female section of AS Saint-Etienne who does not go up in the Division 1. This is starting to do a lot for the FFF, which has decided to take this movement seriously. For Hauts Lyonnais, this is a special case. They were leaders of their group with a better attack than Rumilly-Vallières and they did not climb. “It is inexplicable. We had the rules for us and finally, no! We are deprived of ascent,” protested Bruno Lacand, the president of the club. The Stéphanoises, second three points behind Le Havre, the leader of group B, had one game less due to a postponement at Yzeure last February.

For Me Olivier Martin, the lawyer of ASSE: “It is the consequence of a match not played because of a contestable municipal decree. It is besides what we did before the court of Clermont . With the quotient, it is a total injustice when this meeting could have been played within a radius of 5 kilometers “.

The lawyer will plead two other appeals against the FFF: La Roche Vendée Foot, the club of ex-Lyonnais Philippe Violeau, and the ALF Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon futsal club. The hearings are scheduled for May 6 and 14. If the Federation turns a deaf ear, it raised all these subjects with Roxana Maracineanu earlier this week. Marc Debarbat and Pierre Samsonoff, respectively president and director general of the Amateur Football League (LFA), which reports directly to the FFF, asked for a telephone interview with the minister to provide a general update on the current situation. The two leaders also wanted to place these frustrations in a particular context, which led to a special and unprecedented decision taken on April 16 by Noël Le Graët and his executive committee. And explain that stopping the national championships due to the health crisis was inevitable and that the decision taken to validate the rankings with climbs and descents is the least worst.

Beyond this federal decision, the Ministry of Sports is preparing a law to empower all sports federations to act in the face of exceptional circumstances obliging them to take decisions which would not have been provided for in their respective regulations. Which is the case today. No question of preventing appeals, since it is a right, but strengthening the legitimacy of these federations which already have the power of delegation from a legal point of view. A text that has not yet been published. From a legal point of view, the FFF calls itself “armored” and awaits with serenity the result of the various appeals before the CNOSF. The executive committee will then study the decisions of the conciliator before following them, or not.