Anger among the viewers of ‘Who wants to be a millionaire?’ by accepting an answer from Miguel Ángel Muñoz as valid

The contest Who wants to be a millionaire? Last Friday, Antena 3 experienced a new installment in which the actors participated as guests. Ana Milan, Miguel Angel Muñoz Y Secun de la Rosa. However, some viewers of the program have criticized the format by accepting an incorrect answer.

The controversial moment had Miguel Ángel Muñoz as a contestant. The actor was facing the ninth question, where it was gambled to secure the amount of 15,000 euros that Muñoz sought to raise for a charitable cause.

The wording of the question was as follows: “Which of them is the worst conductor of heat?The four options were: aluminum, lead, oxygen and wood.

Muñoz, who doubted the answer, decided to use the wild card of the public. With 64% of the votes, the public chose option D, wood as correct. Relying on the public’s response, Muñoz marked that response, which the program considered valid. Finally, the actor was planted in question 12 and took 30,000 euros for an NGO.

However, the program has received critics on social networks by some viewers of the contest for the error committed in the ninth question, since the correct answer should have been the C, oxygen.

“Wood has answered and they have taken it for good”, a user has denounced, who also provides a table with the materials and their thermal conductivity.

PD: Wood has answered and they have considered it good. – Miguel Tagua (@Migueltxmn) April 23, 2021

Another user has also developed the answer on the social network: “Thermal conductivity of the oxygen, about 0.02W / m K, and that of wood, 0.2W / m K, the answer was wrong“.

“It was wrong“, repeated another person on Twitter when showing, again, the table on thermal conductivity.

“The thermal conductivity of wood, for example pine, is 0.163 W / (mK), while that of oxygen at 300K is 0.027 W / (mK). Likewise, it is logical that a solid will conduct heat better than a gas“, clarifies another viewer on the social network.