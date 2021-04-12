Angels send Anthony Rendon to disabled list

The bad news continues to surface around the organization of the Anaheim Angels on the MLB, who gave the warning voice about an injury that the third baseman had suffered, Anthony Rendon, getting placed on the ten-day disabled list for a groin strain.

A report by Fabian Ardaya, for the newspaper The Athletic, revealed that the third baseman and superstar of the Anaheim Angels, Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list of the Californian organization of the MLB, who had suffered a pinch in the left groin, the result of a pitch last Saturday in the game between the Angels and the Toronto Blue Jays.

The same report pointed out that the infielder José Rojas will probably be the one who sees the most games while the third baseman, Anthony Rendon stay on the injured list. The Angels They also announced that they had called up player Jack Mayfield from the organization’s alternate camp, as well as pitcher Ben Rowen.

Injuries among the holders of the Anaheim Angels have been on the surface in recent days, who announced the diagnosis of an injury to gardener Dexter Flower, which would keep the veteran away from the MLB between 6-9 months, in addition to now receiving this great blow of having to place Anthony Rendon on the 10-day disabled list after a great start to the season.

Anthony Rendon, who thus far has had a participation in eight (8) games of the season of the MLB next to the ninth of the Anaheim Angels, accumulates a result of nines (9) connected hits, a preponderant batting average of .290, with three (3) RBIs.