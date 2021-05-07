Angels say goodbye to Albert Pujols with emotional video

The Anaheim Angels published a video reliving the best moments of Albert pujols with said uniform in the MLB.

After he was fired in an inconsistent way that upset the chroniclers, players and fans so much for the way they did it, at least they published a video reliving the good things that Pujols did for said organization of the MLB.

Pujols played for 10 seasons with the Angels, where he hit 256 with 222 home runs, 1,329 RBIs, 561 runs scored, 1,180 hits and in 1,181 games. He was a one-time all-star and did not win any other awards in that uniform.

Here is the video, which had the following headline:

“Thanks, Albert pujols, for allowing the Angels to be part of your legacy “

Thank you, Albert, for allowing the Angels to be a part of your legacy. pic.twitter.com/JKUXBhiDUt – Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 7, 2021

The first thing they made clear is that “Albert Pujols intends to continue playing.” “There was no fight. There was no discussion. It was a conversation that went back and forth. He understood where we were in the same situation. Things did not end badly ”.

The team president said “He wants to play first base every day.” While Joe Maddon called proud Albert pujols for not agreeing to be sent to the bank in the MLB-Major League Baseball, does not get used to that “He does not want to go to the bank, he has pride”