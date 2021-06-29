Angels pitcher threw everything at Yankee Stadium

The pitcher Dylan bundy Angels of Anaheim had a bad digestion when he vomited in the middle of the game at Yankee Stadium in the MLB.

Through the game of the Anaheim Angels and the Yankees from New York, Dylan Bundy had to leave his exit very early due to digestive problems.

From one moment to the next when he was preparing to throw a pitch, he lowered his head to start vomiting because he couldn’t hold out a moment longer and couldn’t go to the dugout and put the game on hold.

Bundy barely managed to throw 1.2 innings where he allowed 2 runs, 4 hits without even a strikeout. However, the Anaheim Angels conquered a 5-3 victory over the Yankees from New York to win the first in the series.

Dylan bundy He is one of the Angels’ most trusted arms this season, luckily it is something that can be remedied quickly and it is not a physical injury.

Here the video: