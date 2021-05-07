Angels manager and manager broke silence on Albert Pujols

The manager and general manager of the Anaheim Angels broke the silence about Albert pujols on the MLB-Major League Baseball.

After players and media said that the Anaheim Angels they did not give the best way out to Albert pujols of said organization, the reasons for these circumstances came to light.

The team president said “He wants to play first base every day.” While Joe Maddon called proud Albert pujols for not agreeing to be sent to the bank in the MLB-Major League Baseball, does not get used to that “He does not want to go to the bank, he has pride”

Here the video:

Joe Maddon, Perry Minasian, and John Carpino discuss more on the release of Albert Pujols # WeBelieve I @Angels pic.twitter.com/TshaI3OsEY – Bally Sports West (@BallySportWest) May 7, 2021

Multiple players from the MLB They have reacted to the bad way in which that future member of the hall of fame of the Anaheim Angels team had to leave, that is why they had to go before the press to talk about how it happened and why they made that decision.