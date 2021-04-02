Angels extend contract for their major league star second baseman

The Anaheim Angels reached a five-season deal with David fletcher on the MLB.

Since they have a number of position players on long-term contracts, such as Mike Trout, Anthony Tendon and Justin Upton, they secured their all-star second baseman for six seasons for $ 26.5 million.

In the 2020 season of the MLB, David fletcher he hit 319. with 3 home runs, 18 RBIs, 13 doubles, 31 runs scored, and a SLUG at 419. While in 2019, he was close to hitting 300. and nearly reached 50 RBIs.

We are talking about a 26-year-old player who is 5’9 tall, 185 pounds and can play both third, shortstop and second base.

Here the report:

Second baseman David Fletcher and the Los Angeles Angels are finalizing a five-year, $ 26 million contract extension that includes two club options, sources tell ESPN. @JonHeyman said they were close. – Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 1, 2021

David fletcher every year he looks better in the MLBThat’s why the Anaheim Angels are confident that their talent will get better year after year.