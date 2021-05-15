Angels designate veteran Jon Jay for assignment

The Anaheim Angels appointed veteran outfielder Jon Jay for assignment in the middle of the NBA season. MLB.

Anthony Rendon has been between injuries and the ground so far this season of the MLBAs soon as he was able to return after being injured after being fouled on one knee, the Angels fired JonJon Jay.

Jon Jay signed a Minor League agreement with them before Spring Training and although he was fired and re-signed, everything indicates that there will be no look back and that he no longer wears said uniform.

In some 14 plate appearances in the 2021 majors, Jay had 5 hits, hitting 357. with one RBI, obviously fine and another team is expected to claim him with the intention of giving him more play.

Jay is a net veteran who has played 12 seasons in the MLB with the St. Louis Cardinals, San Diego Padres, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago White Sox and Anaheim Angels.

Here the report: