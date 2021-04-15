Angels Barceló asks Arrimadas if he trusts Ayuso and many do not believe his answer

Inés Arrimadas with Angels Barceló in ‘Hoy por Hoy’ (Cadena SER). (Photo: CADENA SER)

Inés Arrimadas, leader of Ciudadanos, was interviewed this Thursday in the Hoy por Hoy program on Cadena SER, presented by Àngels Barceló.

During this interview, Arrimadas spoke about the electoral call in the Community of Madrid, which led to the rupture of the government pact between PP and Citizens.

The Citizen leader has insisted on her willingness to reissue the coalition executive that her party shared with the PP because “the government agreement worked well.” “I believe that the best option for Madrid is for that government to continue to function, and that is not supporting another party, it is for Cs to govern,” he said, adding that the presence of Cs also guarantees “an extraordinary level of demand” against possible cases of corruption of the ‘popular’.

So, Barceló asked him if he trusts Isabel Díaz Ayuso, president of the Community of Madrid: “You were criticizing her right now for breaking the government agreement, do you trust Ayuso?”

“The government agreement worked well,” Arrimadas insisted. “What the PP will not intend is to pass the steamroller and do what they want. Now, that government agreement, with the councilors, with the projects that we had, with the programs that we had, with the teams that we had. If everything is assembled, Àngels. What is Mrs. Ayuso going to make us lose in a negotiation now, with whom, with Vox? Let Ayuso say it clearly to the Spanish. Do you want to replace Ciudadanos by Vox? Do you want to put advisers like those from Murcia, from Vox, like the one who says they don’t get vaccinated because it scares them? “

