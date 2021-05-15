Angels acquire luxury reliever and “Harper’s dad” from Rays

The Angels by ANaheim acquired the services of reliever Hunter Strickland from the Tampa Rays in the MLB.

Since the start of the season, one of the Angels’ biggest weaknesses has been the bullpen because things were not going well for Raisel Iglesias.

That’s why they went looking for a reliever who’s doing well this season, that’s Hunter Strickland, who has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings pitched and 16 strikeouts.

The Rays are getting a player to be named later and cash.

Who is Hunter Strickland?

Strickland is that same pitcher for the San Francisco Giants who for many “won the fight” against Bryce Harper, which took place in 2018 at the stadium of the 3-time champions in the last 11 seasons of the league. MLB.

Here the video: