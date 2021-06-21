Angelovski is no longer coach of North Macedonia

06/21/2021 at 9:24 PM CEST

The coach of North Macedonia, Igor Angelovski, announced that he will leave the team bench on July 31, after five and a half years in the position, in which he made history by guiding his team to play a European Championship for the first time.

“My contract ends on July 31st. This is my last press conference. I will not be the coach from the 31st,” he said after losing 3-0 to the Netherlands.

Angelovski, 45, said that “It has been a great pleasure to guide the national team in a European Championship and feel the beauty of the championship. “

The Norwegian national team leaves the championship with three defeats against Ukraine, Austria and the Netherlands, with 2 goals in favor and 8 against.

“I think we cannot be disappointed because it was our debut in a European Championship,” said the Balkan coach, who appreciated the support he has received from his players, his captain, Goran Pandev, his technical team, his wife and children.

“These are moments that I will cut my whole life, they will mark my head until the end of my days,” added the coach.