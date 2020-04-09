Currently with tennis stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic that is raging around the world, many tournament directors still dream of the dispute of their respective tournaments and thus not suffer many economic losses. Angelo Binaghi, director of the tournament of the Masters 1000 in Rome, confessed in statements collected by UbiTennis that in his head is still the dispute of the Roman tournament before or after Roland Garros. Will he succeed?

The director of the Rome tournament invites optimism and dreams of the dispute of the Italian Masters 1000: “There are many possibilities that the Masters 1000 in Rome will take place in 2020. We are constantly in contact with the ATP. Tennis is fortunate because the vast majority of tournaments are played outdoors and there the possibility of contagion is less. That means that it will be possible to reschedule many tournaments once the problem is resolved. Our goal is to hold the tournament between September and October, before or after Roland Garros. “

Binaghi would even be able to play the tournament on a different surface: “The great objective is to play the tournament in Rome and I do not rule out even changing places or surfaces. All clay courts must be rescheduled in the same period. All play almost together so as not to alter the preparation of the tennis players. We are open to hold the tournament indoor or outside Rome. Nicola Pietrangeli won the Internazionali d’Italia in Turin in 1961. Playing in September or October may be better than playing in May due to the weather conditions we have in Italy. “

Understand the Wimbledon decision: “We all knew that Wimbledon was about to be discontinued. The coronavirus will peak in Britain two weeks after Italy. The tournament could be held in July, but they did not want to risk seeing the delicate situation that people are going through. “, concluded the maximum requirement of the Roman tournament that under normal conditions, the tournament would have to be played between May 10 and 17, 2020.

.