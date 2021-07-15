Angelique Kerber will not be at the Tokyo Olympics either

The German tennis player Angelique kerber She announced a few minutes that she will not participate in the Olympic Games: “I am disappointed to recognize that my body urgently needs a rest after these last weeks. I need to get back in shape before resuming the season. The decision was infinitely difficult and I thank all for the support. Love and success to the entire German team in Tokyo. I will miss you, “said Kerber. In this way only Laura Siegemund will represent the German team in the singles mode. The possibility of seeing Kerber again with Zverev in mixed doubles disappeared with the statement.