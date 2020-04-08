German tennis player Angelique Kerber, former number one in the WTA world ranking, has opined that tennis could start to emerge from the coronavirus crisis with matches without fans present.

“Tennis matches without fans are the complete opposite of the ideal, but in order to return to normality, we will have to discuss scenarios that, at another time, would have seemed absurd, “Kerber said in statements to the German magazine Sport Bild.

The coronavirus pandemic halted all tennis until at least July 13, forcing the postponement of the Roland Garros and Wimbledon ‘Grands Slam’ tournaments, among others.

Kerber, 32, is keeping fit at his tennis academy in Poland and is taking advantage of this break to recover from a muscle injury that has kept him from playing since January. “I think it is currently difficult, even for experts, to provide an adequate diagnosis of when it will be possible to return to normal,” he acknowledged of the health crisis.

