Angelique Kerber resigns from Olympics

The German tennis player Angelique kerber, Olympic runner-up in Rio-2016 and recent semifinalist in Wimbledon, announced on social networks his resignation to participate in the Tokyo Olympics (July 23 to August 8).

“Representing Germany at the 2020 Games in London and 2016 in Rio are two of the best memories of my career. This makes it even more disappointing for me to accept that my body needs to rest after a few very intense weeks“explained the former world number 1 (30 weeks between September 2016 and July 2017).

Kerber reached the final in Rio and was defeated by surprise by the Puerto Rican Monica Puig, a few weeks after also losing the Wimbledon final (to Serena Williams).

The 33-year-old German, with three Grand Slam titles (Australian Open in 2016, US Open in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2018), returned to a semifinals of a great last week in London, being defeated by the Australian Ashleigh barty.

“I have to recover first before resuming the competition,” added the German, whose goal should be to US Open which will begin just four weeks after the Olympic tournament.

This is how Kerber joins the long list of tennis players who for one reason or another will not be in Tokyo: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Nick kyrgios Y Serena Williams.

