When an injury to his left leg took away Angelique Kerber From the Indian Wells and Miami tournaments, everyone thought that the worst had already happened for the German. However the coronavirus He appeared out of nowhere to put the tennis world and the entire planet in quarantine in check. Now that injury is the least and Bremen is waiting in Poland with his family until the storm subsides. An unprecedented stage for any athlete from which many will draw important lessons for the future. That is the message that the Teutona has wanted to capture through an interview with Tennis Magazin.

“Now I am trying to make the best of this situation. No one can say what the future will be like, that is what makes planning any thing more complicated ”, analyzes the current number 21 in the world since her confinement. “The motivation to train as usual is something that all elite athletes have inside us. I have a goal and at all times I know why I am doing it, so it is not so difficult for me to keep that motivation high, ”he says cheekily.

That motivation was focused on the tournament Stuttgart WTA, place where he should make his comeback on the slopes this week. One of his favorite events that, like so many others, had to be canceled due to the global context. “It is a shame that the Stuttgart WTA could not be played due to the coronavirus. After my injury after the Australian Open I was working very hard to recover, I really wanted to go back on tour. Changing that rhythm of daily workouts is really difficult, at first I didn’t get along well, ”recalls the three-time Grand Slam champion.

Kerber is one of those people who knows how to approach the positive aspects of this quarantine, perhaps because at 32 years of age she has that maturity that allows her to go beyond the facts. “What I miss the most are the little things, things that I would have taken for granted long ago but are no longer possible now. I miss my daily life, normal habits, I would like to have a coffee with my friends again, but my only outdoor trip during these days is to go shopping at the supermarket, with a mask and rubber gloves. I try to enjoy the days at home, breathe deeply and rest my body, turn it off and clear my head, “he confesses.

Tennis will return, we don’t know when, but it will return. The question is, will the human being return to behaving as usual? “When this pandemic ends, we will surely be grateful for many things that we have not appreciated so much until now, even if it is just being able to move freely again. I hope that later, despite all the hectic pace that we tennis players have, I will remember the need to take time for myself and enjoy the little things in life. I also hope that in this crisis the understanding that together we are stronger, that we start acting accordingly with the future ”, he concludes.

