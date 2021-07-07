Angelique Kerber gets the place of the semifinals at the expense of tennis player Karolina Muchova

07/06/2021

On 07/07/2021 at 02:15 CEST

The German tennis player Angelique kerber, number 28 of the WTA and seed number 25, won in one hour and sixteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-3 to the czech player Karolina Muchova, No. 22 in the WTA and seed No. 19, in the Wimbledon quarter-finals With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the semifinals.

In the course of the match, Kerber managed to break his opponent’s service 4 times, obtained 63% of the first service, committed 4 double faults, winning 63% of the service points. As for the Czech player, she managed to break her rival’s serve once, her effectiveness was 56%, she committed a double fault and got 51% of the service points.

During the semifinals the German will play against the winner of the match between the Australian tennis player Ashleigh barty and the australian player Ajla tomljanovic.

This tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in the championship and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the guests.