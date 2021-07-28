“It won’t be mom”: Angelique Boyer What does Sebastián Rulli think? | Instagram

¿Sebastian Rulli would not be a father again? Angelique Boyer addressed the issue of motherhood and children, calling it a task for which she feels great respect, however, she hinted that it is not for her: “Motherhood is not something for everyone,” she was sincere.

The interpreter of novels like “What life stole from me“, Angelique Boyer, who premieres a new project on television together Sebastian Rulli, addressed the issue of motherhood in an interview for the site “Mamás Latinas” where she hinted that being a mother “is not part of her life projects.”

“Motherhood is not for everyone”, were exactly the recent statements of, Angelique boyer 33, who reiterated his deep respect and admiration for women who yearn to be, in his case, their interests and their relationship would not be focused on those plans, he said.

I admire moms very much. I’m going to talk about a close example, my fellow actresses. I have a workload and I have to get home, take care of myself, take care of the house and take care of my boyfriend.

That is why I admire the responsibility of women actresses or what they dedicate themselves to and who also have to go home, take care of their children. My respects. With all those close examples, I think it’s something I shouldn’t do unconsciously, he revealed.

On several occasions, the native of Saint-Claude has emphasized that at the moment she is not thinking of conceiving a child with her partner, the Argentine actor, Sebastián Rulli, who, it should be remembered, is already the father of a son named Santiago, the fruit of his past relationship with Argentina, Cecilia Galliano.

It may interest you Angelique Boyer celebrates Sebastián Rulli with a loving message

What does Sebastián Rulli think of his partner’s plans?

Apparently, the protagonist of melodramas like “Rubí” and “Teresa“Stories in which he shared credits with Angelique Boyer Rosseau, meets oleno and supports the decision of his girlfriend with whom he has a 7-year relationship and they share a home together.

Everything indicates that the actor of “The Dragon” has not visualized the idea of ​​having more children, so the ideals of both seem to agree on the part of both, who enjoy a lot together doing various activities.

Although it should be said, these have been somewhat detained, possibly due to the health crisis, since on other occasions they have been seen traveling together either to ski in the snow or to other places.

In addition, the winner of three TVyNovelas awards, a Bravo Award and an ACE Award has focused mainly on her career.

It may interest you. Does Galilea Montijo give a false apology to Sebastián Rulli in Hoy?

Boyer, who became known mainly when he debuted in the telenovela “Corazones al Limit” in 2004, today 33 years old, has forged an outstanding career on television after starring in several melodramas.

Still many remember her mostly for her participation in the novel series “Rebelde”, later other opportunities came in stories such as “Girls like you,” Alma de Hierro “,” Corazón Salvaje “among others.

It was their participation in “Teresa” when the destiny of Angelique Monique Paulette Boyer Rousseau crossed with the Argentine actor by starring together in this melodrama, later, they also starred in, “What life stole from me” and “Three times Ana”, so that the love that arose between them ended up crossing the screens.

Recently, after several years in which they have made several separate collaborations, a new story produced by Rosy Ocampo on Televisa, brings the couple back together in a story on the small screen: “Overcoming the past.”

It may interest you Members of the Hoy Program do not have a good relationship, they assure

The couple share credits with: Erika Buenfil, Carmen, Arantza Ruiz, Africa Zavala, Ferdinando Valencia and Horacio Pancheri, among others. The melodrama hit the screens on July 12 from 08:30 to 09:30, before “La Desalmada.”