Angelique Boyer shares new details of the health of Fernanda Castillo

After the bitter experience that Fernanda Castillo went through, she returned to her social networks with a brief but forceful message about the moment she is living. Through Instagram, the series and movie actress shared a photo of her accompanied by the message: “Forward.”

Fernanda Castillo, Erik Hayser and their son Liam. (Instagram / erikhayser)

“To all those who have been concerned about my health: Last Monday I had to be hospitalized urgently for a severe late complication of my postpartum. It was a very difficult week but today I am fine, at home and with my family. Thanks to God”,

Several celebrities joined this chain of positive comments for the actress, among them Mauricio Ochmann, who wrote: “Come on, Fer”; other celebrities who were present in the publication were Ximena Herrera, who wrote: “That beauty, I admire you so much”, and Maite Perroni who left an “Esoo” in said post.