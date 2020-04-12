Angelique Boyer recreates iconic Teresa scene for Tik tok | Instagram

French actress and model, nationalized Mexican Angelique Boyer, playtime one of the most famous scenes in the iconic soap opera Teresa on Tiktok causing a stir among all Internet users.

Angelique reincarnated again in the frivolous and evil Teresa, her character who has brought her to fame to another level since 2010.

Enough, enough. I have to control my feelings, I have to do it, because between being or not being, I am ”, says Angelique in the video.

The scene he recreated was the one where Paulo Castellanos de Alba argues with Teresa. The video was also shared on his official account of Instagram, where it has almost 11 million followers.

10 years later #Teresa. What an emotion it gives me to see them make her #Teresa. I’m going to overcome myself, because between being and being I AM, “he wrote in his Instagram post.

In the video you can fully appreciate him with his natural beauty with some sunglasses and a bikini while sitting recreating the scene.

Currently, the video posted on his account Tiktok has more than a million reproductions and I like more than 200 thousand.

While on your account Instagram has more than 3 million views and endless comments from his followers.

You are … the best in the world! Thank you for cheering us on! I love you “,” Net if your presence was missing in tik tok “,” You made the joy of the fandom seeing you in tik tok, graciaaaaas “, were some of the comments.

The beautiful actress Angelique Boyer has undoubtedly become one of the Tik Tok platform favorites and in addition to being a renowned actress in our country apart, it has been placed as one of the most popular artists on social networks.

