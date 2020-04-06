Angelique Boyer He has shared several videos during the quarantine, reflecting his fondness for the app. Tik Tok; But one of these has attracted attention, since it combined humor with sensuality.

In the clip, the actress recreates one of the dialogues of the soap opera that starred (“Teresa”), apparently together with his partner, Sebastián Rulli (from whom the voice is heard in the video). But Angelique applies the variant of doing it using a black mini bikini, with which she shows off her charms to her fans.

In this days Angelique Boyer also shared on your account Instagram images that show her practicing yoga; she supplemented one with the message: “Have you tried doing yoga? Now that the confinement is felt, the anxiety (among several other feelings that I prefer not to write and that you read)… I invite you to breathe and feel the body, the vibrations that can be generated to also improve mental and emotional health. ”

