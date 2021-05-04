Angelique Boyer melts her millions of followers with daring swimsuit

The French-born actress and model, Angelique boyer, He surprised his millions of followers this weekend with his recent photo on social networks, in which he boasts of having a great free time.

Cataloged as one of the most beautiful actresses in the Mexican environment, Boyer posed with sunglasses and a sky blue swimsuit, with which she shows off her worked figure.

Also read: Club América and Santiago Solari ‘with better numbers’ than Cruz Azul de Reynoso

In the publication, he thanked the company of his current partner, the Argentine actor, Sebastipán Rulli, with whom he has shared various projects on the small screen, being the telenovela of Teresa one of the most remembered.

Also read: Club América: Álvaro Fidalgo was hospitalized prior to the match against Pumas UNAM

The photos are about to reach 600 thousand followers and have hundreds of comments. Angelique Boyer is one of the most followed actresses in Mexico, and her numbers don’t lie, since she has just over 13 million.