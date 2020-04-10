Angelina Love renews her contract with ROH. The fighter has signed a new agreement with the company and will be one of the participants in the women’s tournament.

One year after debuting with the promotion, Angelina Love has renewed her contract with ROH.

The announcement of the renewal of Love by the company was made last Wednesday and the fighter commented the following about its renewal

I am really happy to have renewed my contract with Ring of Honor. I am very happy to be working here and I can’t wait to take the ROH women’s division to new limits this year and the following. The Allure will continue to dominate the women’s division, you will see.

Love and Velvet Sky made their debut with the company last April 2019 when they made their appearance in G1 Supercard held at Madison Square Garden to team up with Mandy Leon and thus form the Allure group.

Angelina Love was champion of the company for 15 days, after beating Kelly Klein, but it would be against this one against whom she would lose the title again. Love had previously been a six-time champion of the Impact Wrestling Knockout division.

Before the break due to the coronavirus, Ring of Honor had announced the celebration of a tournament to crown a new female champion in the company after Kelly Klein did not renew her contract with the company and left as champion. In this tournament the presence of Love was announced.

