Due to the pandemic, the young man has returned home with his brothers and the famous Hollywood star

The eldest son of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has returned to his famous mother’s home after the Yonsei University of Seoul where he has been studying since last year, he has canceled classes as a preventive measure against the coronavirus crisis. At the moment, Maddox plans to focus on his Russian and Korean courses until he can resume his training.

Although it is due to a reason of force majeure, the actress will undoubtedly be happy to see her six offspring reunited under the same roof, since she herself recognized that it had been very hard for her to say goodbye to her first-born when she accompanied him in August to the campus where he studies biochemistry to help him settle into his new home.

At that time it was not overlooked that the young man’s father had not accompanied them. The relationship between Brad and Maddox had been practically non-existent since in 2016 they staged an altercation aboard a private plane that led to an investigation by the FBI and Los Angeles social services, which ended up closing without charges being filed against the famous actor, but which precipitated the start of the proceedings of his divorce with Angelina.

However, in January they would have met for the first time in years – that was the reason why the actor did not attend the Bafta gala – to try to solve their differences.

