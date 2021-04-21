Angelina Jolie’s dream that was cut short after her divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie He referred again to his divorce from Brad Pitt and affirmed that this situation truncated a dream. The Hollywood star explained that by separating from the actor, he had to put more energy into his family and put aside a professional challenge that he had begun to face.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Jolie explained: “I love directing, but I had a change in the dynamics of my family that did not allow me to do it for a few years”.

And he clarified: “I needed to do shorter jobs and be at home longer, so I went back to doing some acting jobs. That is really the truth. “

The protagonist of Maleficent (2014) and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (2019), 45, and Pitt, 57, have six children in common: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. They separated in 2016, and the actor decided to move to another house in the same neighborhood of Los Angeles, California, to be close to the boys.

Angelina had managed to position herself as a director with her early work in Unbroken (2015) and First They Killed My Father (2017), but she never gave up acting.

Currently, the actress faces a new project, as the protagonist of the film Those Who Wish Me Dead (Those who wish my death, in Spanish). Regarding this role, the artist explained that it was difficult for her to compose it, since the firefighter who plays “it’s not very maternal”, Unlike her. In the movie, her character Hannah reluctantly helps a vulnerable 12-year-old boy (Finn Little), something she would do without a second’s hesitation.

Angelina revealed that director Taylor Sheridan had to call her attention because in her performance she was not having the behavior that the character should have towards the child. “It took me a while to treat the boy badly, but I did it!”, He acknowledged.

The new film starring Jolie will be released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on May 14.