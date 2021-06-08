Angelina Jolie’s children threw her a surprise birthday party

Angelina surely shed some tears when she saw the dinner they prepared for her at TAO. Formerly she She has told that her six children are incredible to surprise her. So it is already a tradition among the children of the Jolie-Pitt clan to plot something. “My kids have always been amazing on Mother’s Day. The funny thing for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything and everyone they tend to plan together to surprise me with something“he told Extra.

“Knowing that they’re doing something together and thinking about something together, and that they want to do it and that they think it’s important always makes me cry,” Jolie added. “Forever they joke about how fast it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how fast I cry … ‘Ah, there it goes!’ ”, He told the media.

