Angelina Jolie’s BIG reason she returned to acting

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly magazine, the Oscar-winning artist has once again insisted that her work as a filmmaker is the one that most fulfills her today in the artistic and professional field, pointing out at the same time that the main reason for her return to the The filming set is linked to the “family changes” that have occurred since her divorce from fellow actor Brad Pitt, with whom she has six children.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt. (Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock / Anthony Harvey / Shutterstock)

The interpreter has therefore attributed her current work as an actress to the “good” of her children, over whom she has been insistently asking for full custody since her tortuous process began to separate herself from her former husband on the conjugal plane, as well as others. many other levels.

“I love directing, but I have had changes in my family situation that have prevented me from cultivating that facet for a few years.