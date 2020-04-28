Parents of the world, Angelina Jolie has a message for you. The American actress, who regularly publishes editorials in Time Magazine, devotes her last post to heads of families confined with their children. And encourages them not to put too much pressure on themselves to “do everything right”, assuring them that “it’s impossible”.

“I think of you. I imagine how much you are struggling every day. How much you want to guide your loved ones. How much you care. How you organize. How much you smile for them, while inside you have sometimes the impression of breaking you. “

The American actress, mother of six, recalls her own experience of parenting: “I remember the decision to become a parent. It was not difficult to love, to dedicate myself to someone and something bigger than my life. The hard part was knowing that from now on I should be the one making sure that everything is going well. Managing and making everything work, from food to school to school. health.”

“Your children want you to be honest”

“So now, in the heart of this pandemic, I think of all the mothers and fathers who have children at home,” continues Angelina Jolie. “Who all hope that they can do everything right, meet all needs, while remaining calm and positive. Something helped me: to know that it is impossible.”

“It is wonderful to discover that your children do not wait for you to be perfect,” she concludes. “They only want you to be honest and do your best. In reality, the more you give them room to be great when you are weak, the more likely they are to become strong. They love you and they want you help. In the end, it’s a team that you create. And in a way they elevate you too. You grow together. ”

A few days ago, the maleficent star had devoted a previous post to abused children confined to their parents, and asked his readers to be attentive to the signs of domestic violence.