Angelina Jolie Zombie spreads in an Iranian prison | INSTAGRAM

His name is Sahar Tabar, although his real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, he rose to fame as one of the most dismal characters on the internet in recent times, it was rumored that he performed more than 50 cosmetic surgeries to resemble his idol, the American actress Angelina Jolie.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Despite the fact that she was looking to look like Jolie, she ended up being considered as her “anorexic zombie” version of the actress.

Everyone was crazy and impressed with her look, however, she herself confirmed that the story was false and she herself admitted that it was all a montage with the purpose of becoming famous and getting some followers on social networks.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose more golden and daring than ever remembers the massive events

Revealing that her appearance was her creation, a mix of makeup, special effects prosthetics and digital editing in Photoshop, something that made her look so exotic and super remote from reality, so it impacts anyone.

Now that she is 18 years old, she returned to earn fam, but this time worldwide, which caused her to be arrested and put in jail for some posts she made on her Instagram in October last year, accused of “blasphemy”, “corruption” and inciting young people to “do crazy things”, among other charges.

Read also: Demi Lovato and Sam Smith launch first collaboration together I’m ready

There in prison is where they assure that he has been infected with the crown (although the director of the center denies it) and the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) reported that Mohammad Moghiseh, the judge who handles his case, had to reject the request. from her lawyers to free her and allow her to be cured outside, although more than 85,000 prisoners were released just last month just to be able to combat this situation.

In Iran there are more than 78,000 infected, with more than 4,860 loss of life at the moment and on the rise, ranking as the most affected country in the Middle East.

“The issue now goes beyond the Fatemeh case,” Human Rights lawyer Payam Derafshan tells CHRI, “Many women in this prison have contacted us to say they are afraid of the crown. Sahar is our client and we have the right to pursue her case, but we do not know how many more of them are in the same limbo in the country’s prisons. Prisons would benefit if these women were released; the medical staff in many of these prisons have become ill, but there are too many legal obstacles. ”

His arrest sought to be an example for the country’s youth, since Instagram is one of the few social networks that allow themselves to be used in Iran, with high censorship, but still many resort to it in order to exercise their freedom of expression. Her lawyers are still fighting to free her.

.